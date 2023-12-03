Katsina Federal Varsity Abandons Main Campus Over Insecurity

King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma, FUDMA, Katsina State, has expressed concern over security challenges facing the institution, saying the varsity’s main campus is being abandoned.

Speaking during the institution’s 7th and 8th joint convocation ceremony on Saturday, he revealed that the university’s main campus is located in a volatile area prone to kidnappings and bandit attacks.

According to him, as a result of the security challenges, the university is restricted from using its main campus facilities.

He however beckoned on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to do more to address the concerns.

“Mr. President, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, while I do not intend to bore you with a long speech, I must not fail to inform you that FUDMA is facing serious security challenges.

“The main campus of the university is located at a distance of about 25km from the take-off campus located in a volatile area vulnerable to attacks by kidnappers and bandits.

“The university has not been able to utilize the structures and facilities at the main campus due to security challenges, while students have to be transported daily to and from the two campuses.

“While we appreciate realistically the financial situation of the Federal Government, security is a collective responsibility. I, therefore, appeal to all to come to the aid of the university to address some of these challenges facing the university,” Jaja said.