Four Children Of Same Parents Missing After Being Driven By Contracted Keke Rider

A ‘Keke Napep’ rider, contracted to take four children of the same parents to school, has taken them to an unknown destination, as the kids are now missing.

The kids whose names were given as Mmesoma, Testimony, Godswill and Chinwotito, are the children of one Chimobi Agah, a resident of Umuagu, Umuahia, in Abia State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Command, Maureen Chinaka, confirming the incident, said the development was reported at the Ohuhu Police Station on November 28, 2023.

Chinaka said the parents of the missing children reported that the Keke rider took them to an unknown destination.

“They reported the matter to the Ohuhu Police Station and the DPO in charge of the division swung into action, searching for the kids in the neighborhood, including hotels.

“Investigation is ongoing on the matter,” she said.

The father of the children, Agah, is an indigene of Amasiri in Ebonyi State but resides and does business in Abia State.

According to reports, Agah was in Enugu State on a business trip when the incident happened, of which he immediately returned to Umuahia after his wife informed him of the development.

It was also gathered that the Keke rider was not known to the family before he was engaged by the mother of the children to take them to their school.