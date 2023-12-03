Galambi’s Comment On Tinubu’s 2024 Budget Presentation Unparliamentary, Careless — Dep. Reps. Spokesperson

Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has knocked the Member representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Yusuf Galambi, for making a “careless” and unpatriotic comment about the 2024 budget presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Wednesday, presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5 trillion, representing the 2024 budget estimates, to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Galambi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), had accused Tinubu of presenting “empty boxes”, suggesting that, the President was not ready for budget defence but only came out to deceive the populace.

However, while answering questions from newsmen at the National Assembly on Saturday, the spokesperson ascribed such comments from his colleague to post-election petition tribunal’s fatigue and lack of diligent attention during plenary.

He said: “The House of Representatives has passed that stage long ago.

READ ALSO: ‘There Was No Breakdown, Presentation Was Deceitful’ — NNPP lawmaker Alleges Tinubu Submitted Budget With No Document

“The 10th National Assembly of the House of Representatives doesn’t entertain frivolities from the executive or members of the public.”

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, hinted that, “the Committee on Appropriation has long ago distributed the details of the budget proposal to the respective Committees.

He added that the relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be invited as from Monday, to give justification for the estimates (budget defence), as soon as possible.

Agbese also assured that, “Mr. Speaker in his usual style, will monitor the activities of all the Committees during the period of scrutiny and Nigerians can be rest assured of the best from the People’s House.”

Describing the House of Representatives under Speaker Tajudeen Abass as one of the “most responsible Parliaments in the world,” Agbese said, “the statement by Rep. Galambi was not only careless, but un-parliamentary and unfortunate.”

“In fact, I blame lack of concentration, absenteeism and post-election petition trauma for such a careless comment by the Honourable Member from Jigawa State.

“And to say the least, such an isolated comment shouldn’t have been reported by a patriotic press anywhere in the world,” Agbese added.