Rivers Speaker, Ehie Declares Seats Of 27 Defecting Lawmakers Vacant

The Rivers State House of Assembly has declared the seats of the 27 members who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress vacant.

Recall that some lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dumped PDP for the APC.

However, Ehie, during plenary held on Wednesday with only lawmakers loyal to the governor in attendance, declared the seats of the defectors vacant.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this is coming following the demolition of the State’s House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the Assembly’s Complex located at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt was demolished by about ten bulldozers that were driven into the premises this morning.

According to Punch, the Speaker, mentioned during the session that the complex was due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023, saying the governor would provide an alternative place for them to sit in the meantime.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, the House will duly inform the Independent National Electoral Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly and indeed, to conduct a fresh election to fill the above vacancies.”