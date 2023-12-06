Salaries Of Federal Civil Servants Delayed Over Technical Issues

Several workers at Federal Ministries , Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are yet to receive their November salaries.

One of the affected civil servants (name undisclosed) said some workers at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment have not been paid since October.

The staff, said they were told that the government is broke.

“Only a few members of staff have been paid half of their November salary while the previous two months are still outstanding,” the Labour Ministry worker said.

Some of the workers said they have received no explanation from the authorities regarding the reason for the delay.

However, Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, said the delay in the payment of November salaries was due to a “glitch.”

In a chat with Cable, Mokwa said the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) unit, which is responsible for the payment, had technical issues.

The Director of Press said the issue had been sorted, assuring that all the workers would be paid.

“I just left the IPPIS office. It has been confirmed, the director in charge of the payment said they have done what they are supposed to do.

“It was a glitch and it has been settled today. All errors have also been corrected. You can quote me. All federal workers will receive their November salary tonight,” he said on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria understands that the December salaries of over 5,000 federal civil servants may be delayed due to discrepancies in dates of first appointment and birth.

Tommy Okon, National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), had said the union was working with the head of civil service of the federation to resolve the issues.