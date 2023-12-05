Super Falcons Beat Cape Verde, Qualify For WAFCON

Super Falcons on Tuesday, qualified for the next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 win against Cape Verde at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia.

The eleven times champions had in the reverse fixture played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja last Thursday, won emphatically 5-0.

READ MORE: 2024 AWCON Qualifier: Super Falcons Crush Cape Verde Women

However, the absence of Asisat Oshoala was still missing today, as well as defender, Ashleigh Plumptre.

It was the hosts that made their intentions known with an 8th minute goal from Ivania Moreira.

The Super Falcons pressed for an equalizer, but the Cape Verdians remained resolute taking their lone goal advantage into halftime.

The second half resumed with a Nigerian press with Coach Justin Madugu bringing in Esther Okoronkwo for Uchenna Kanu.

The 26-year-old waited for seven minutes to get her goal with a solo finish to maintain the five-goal aggregate tally.

Acting captain Rasheedat Ajibade also came close to giving the Falcons the lead, however, her effort went inches wide of the post.

The breakthrough finally arrived for the Super Falcons as Ajibade, in the 93rd minute sealed the win.