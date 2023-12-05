300L Student Dies While Escaping From Ebonyi Police

A 300-level student of Ebonyi State University, identified as Ayogu Evans, has reportedly died while running away from police officers during a stop-and-search operation.

Confirming the horrible development to newsmen on Monday, the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said that the Evans was being followed by police officers when he had an accident and died over the weekend.

She added that the diseased sped off while officers at a checkpoint around Nkaliki Road in Abakaliki, the state capital, tried to carry out a search on him.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told journalists that: “The people who brought him to the hospital confirmed that he was being chased by the police when he suddenly had an accident and the police officers that were chasing him ran away after he had the accident.

“They later came back to move his wrecked car to their station at Liberation Estate.”

Meanwhile, Onome, whole denying the source’s claim, said that the officers pursuing the student did not flee after the incident as claimed by the people.

She insisted that the victim was taken to the hospital by well-wishers before their officers arrived and towed the vehicle to the division station.

The police spokesperson said: “On December 2, 2023, around 12noon, police operatives on stop-and-search around Nkaliki Road sighted a vehicle that was approaching their checkpoint but suddenly reversed and sped off.

“The action of the driver (Evans) raised suspicion among the police operatives, which made them pursue the vehicle. The driver did not stop till he was involved in an accident along Oriuzor Road.

“Traffic officers were alerted and with the effort of good citizens, the victim, Ayogu Evans, a student of Ebonyi State University, was conveyed to the hospital where he unfortunately gave up the ghost.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, immediately addressed the student leaders and assured them that their concerns would be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly.

“The commissioner of police is using this medium to encourage the citizens to support the police while they carry out their mandate and to report any unprofessional conduct of police officers on duty to the police authority while assuring the public that disciplinary actions will be taken against any erring police officer.”