Toke Makinwa Reacts After Netizens Dragged Her For Being In President Tinubu’s COP28 Delegation In Dubai

Celebrity journalist, Toke Makinwa, became embroiled in a controversy after receiving criticism from Nigerians for being part of President Tinubu’s delegation to the COP28 conference in Dubai.

The criticism questioned Toke Makinwa’s eligibility to attend such a prominent international meeting with the President and gained traction on various social media platforms.

To address the criticism, Toke took to her social media page, specifically on X, to share her perspective.

In a post, she responded defiantly, emphasing the significance of her presence among world leaders, royalty, climate change advocates, and industry game changers at COP28.

Toke Makinwa emphasized the importance of the gathering in Dubai, where global figures convened to discuss strategies for saving the planet.

She wrote;

‘’When world leaders, Royalty, Climate change advocates and industry game changers gather to meet in Dubai to discuss how to save the planet, #Cop28

May your name be what the whole country decides to trend. (Amen).

See you all at Cop30 in Rio

Signed,

Item number 7.

#Cop28Dubai”

In another post on X, Toke Makinwa wrote;

“Hi Twitter, by the way, it’s been a minute. At this point, I think my ass also needs its own account. Off to dinner in Dubai”

