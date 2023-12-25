Umahi Declares 16-Day Yuletide Break For Workers

Minister of Works, David Umahi has approved a 16-day break for civil servants in his ministry to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This was contained in a memo titled ‘Holiday break in the Federal Ministry of Works,’ which was personally signed by the minister.

Dated December 21, the circular announcing approval of the over two-week break was addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Director Human Resources, and Directors of the Ministry.

While warning against signing any document on his behalf, the Minister however exempted security and fire service personnel, which the memo said may be summoned during emergencies.

He said, “Mr President has just given a holiday break to all Federal Executive Council members from Thursday, 21st December to Wednesday, 10th January 2024. In the Federal Ministry of Works, the office shall officially close for a break from Friday, 22nd December at 1:00pm to Sunday, 7th January 2024.

“Work is expected to resume from Monday, 8th January, 2024. During this period, the Permanent Secretary and Director Human Resources will arrange for required essential staff that will be permitted to work in the offices and within Federal Ministry of Works compounds.

“Should there be need for any director to perform any official function, the DHR, PS and honourable minister must be notified for permission. Otherwise no official function will be required during this period. During this period, a director or staff may be recalled to perform an urgent duty and such staff must have to oblige to perform such duties.

“No one is permitted to sign any document on behalf of the honourable minister within this period. The honourable minister will be available to attend to any emergencies during this period. Security and fire prevention personnel must all be on duty within the period. Staff must exercise maximum caution while travelling during the holiday and all staff phones must be reachable during the break.”