“We Kidnap Children To Sell In Benin Republic”- Suspect Tells Police

A suspected kidnapper and child trafficker, identified as Tayo Adeleke, had confessed to the Ogun State Police Command how he and his colleagues had been kidnapping children to sell in neighboring country, Benin Republic.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Adeleke, is currently in the police custody, where he is being interrogated over an attempt he made with two other men, to steal children at Omu Pempe community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

According to PUNCH, the suspects had stormed the Baptist church in Omu Pempe around 2 am with a motorcycle, with the intention of stealing some children.

Meanwhile, a source who spoke with the above mentioned media, said: “When the three men were challenged about their mission in the village, they could not give any cogent explanation as they attempted to flee.”

Confirming the development, the Ogun State police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, told PUNCH that Adeleke, a 25-year-old man, was apprehended with the joint effort of the police, adding that his colleagues escaped through the bush.

Omolala said: “They came to the community to kidnap children. He said they have a syndicate and they have been kidnapping children and selling them to the Republic of Benin. We have arrested one and he would help in bringing others to book.”

“Going into communities to kidnap is the new trend now. We have taken over the highways in Ogun. You will see policemen on the road now. But the kidnappers have gotten into the inner villages to start disturbing them. We will get them, we are going back to the drawing board. Criminals have no place in this state.

“So, we are calling on our traditional rulers and our community leaders in the State to establish like an internal security to barricade the entry and exit points to their communities; and give security agents the necessary information to aid the security of lives and property. Villagers can easily identify strangers in their communities, so they should help the police. Thank God this was a foiled one.

“The Ogun State Command under the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, will not relent until criminals are flushed out of Ogun, wherever they are.”