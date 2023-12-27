“We’ll Continue To Pray For Peace In Rivers” – Fubara’s Wife

The wife of Rivers State Governor, Valerie Fubara, has disclosed that she will continue to pray for peace in the state to bring more growth and development.

Mrs Valerie added that the administration led by her husband, Siminalayi Fubara, will consistently prioritize issues concerning children and youths, striving to enhance their quality of life.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the year-end party organized for children in the state, held at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the state’s first lady conveyed her joy in hosting the children.

She said: “As part of the determination of the present administration of Rivers State, under the guidance of my darling husband, the welfare and well-being of our children and other Rivers people are paramount.”

“About parents, we must continue to do those things that are right before God and man in bringing up our children for the benefit of the larger society.