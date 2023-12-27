Ex-Speaker Ghali Na’Abba Is Dead

Ghali Umar Na’Abba, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is dead.

The 8th speaker of Nigeria’s green chamber died in Abuja in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 65.

Na’Abba was born on September 27, 1958.

READ ALSO: Enugu Monarch Regains Freedom After Settling Abductors With Bag Of Rice, Chicken, Wine As Ransom

Details surrounding the circumstances of his death are unknown as at press time, although family sources told Daily Nigerian the former lawmaker died in the hospital following a brief illness.

He was elected Member of the House of Representatives in 1999 from Kano State.

He became the Speaker a few months after the inauguration of the House following the resignation of the then Speaker, Salisu Buhari, from the same Kano State, over certificate forgery scandal.