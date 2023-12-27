Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Lauds Fubara For Resolving Rift With Wike

As part of efforts to ensure peace, President Bola Tinubu has hailed Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for resolving the political misunderstanding between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tinubu gave the commendation on Tuesday, during a visit by the Nigerian Governors Forum to his Lagos residence on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

It was gathered that the President acknowledged the presence of Governor Fubara and described his resolve to end his rift with Wike as statesmanship.

He also commended the governor for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

Tinubu said: “I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace.

“It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch.”

Recall that President Tinubu has been receiving praises and knocks over his intervention on Rivers crisis.

Many believed that he doesn’t have the constitutional power to settle Rivers state affair, while some opined that Fubara is in trouble for granting Tinubu’s peace accord.