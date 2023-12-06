“Why I Gave Davido My Song ‘Blow My Mind” – Wurld Reveals

Singer and songwriter, Wurld, recently discussed his reasons for giving the song “Blow My Mind” for well-known Nigerian artist Davido.

He revealed, he wrote the song “Blow My Mind,” which was released in 2019 by Davido and American R&B singer Chris Brown.

Making the revelations in a recent interview with 3Music TV in Accra, Ghana, Wurld clarified that he wasn’t able to envision a good purpose for the song when it was first being developed.

Acknowledging the song’s potential, he kindly sent it to Davido, confident that the Afrobeat superstar would be the ideal fit for it.

He said,

“It [giving ‘Blow My Mind’ to Davido] wasn’t planned. I was in Lagos promoting my project, ‘Love Is Contagious’, and I got a call from my guy, producer Shizzi… It was even one of those things I didn’t plan for because I was gonna use the song myself. I wanted to get some features on the record, but I was promoting a new project, and I didn’t have time.

“I didn’t have a use for ‘Blow My Mind’ at that time. Davido and Chris Brown, it’s just a beautiful thing to lend my art with another artiste and at the same time see how well the song is done.”