Zack Orji In Critical Condition In Hospital After Slumping

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji is currently in a critical state after being rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The actor was taken to the hospital two days ago after slumping at home and reportedly feeling weak for some time.

A close associate of the family made the report to Linda Ikeji Blog, sharing a video of Zack Orji immobile in a hospital bed.

Various medical tests are said to have been done to determine the underlying cause of his health challenges but none has been revealed yet.

The actor’s family has since pleaded for prayers for the health of the actor.

Watch the video below …