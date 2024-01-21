Abuja: Kidnappers Of Army Estate Residents Demand N30m Ransom

Kidnappers are demanding N30 million ransom for the individuals abducted from Nigeria Army post Housing Estate, Kurudu in Abuja.

One Barrister Cyril Adikwu’s wife and two inlaws were abducted after the kidnappers invaded the estate on Thursday night at about 10:00 pm.

However, the kidnappers have reached out Barrister Cyril Adikwu, asking him to pay a ransom of N30 million to secure the freedom of his family.

Cyril had escaped when the kidnappers stormed his residence in the estate and whisked away his family members.

Narrating the incident, he disclosed that he raised alarm while the abduction was going on but the kidnappers shot at him and he had to scamper for safety.

“It all happens on Thursday night at about 10:00pm when a vehicle containing those who were kidnapped drove into my compound then all of a sudden the kidnappers followed the vehicle into my compound.

“I was upstairs and heard strange sounds so I peeped through the burglary door upstairs and saw one of them who was kidnapped on the floor and I asked what is going on there and she said ‘I don’t know these men are asking me to go down then it occurred to me they were kidnappers then I started screaming ‘Kidnappers help” at the top of my voice, at this point they started shooting at me upstairs then I was able to escape and then they started shooting guns in the air while they took the tree of them away.

“They were about 8 of them and they walked through the bush part over the hill to the otherside, not up to 40 minutes they left I was called to provide a ransom, I don’t want to mention the amount because already false information is everywhere in the media about the whole incident but I can assure you it’s more than 30million.

“I am traumatized right now after the whole incident and the kidnappers have been calling me and have given a time frame,” he told Vanguard.

An anonymous narrator, one of the estate management official, said the estate management in collaboration with security agencies are working to rescue the kidnapped victims.

“The incident that happened on Thursday night in the estate was really unfortunate immediately we were alerted but before security personnel got there the kidnappers had left with the victims, we assure you that we are working with security agencies to see that they are rescued unhurt,” the official said.