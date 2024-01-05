Angry Plateau Women Protest, Set Bokkos Traditional Ruler’s House On Fire (Pictures)

Some aggrieved women, spotted during a protest over the recent attack by suspected gunmen in the communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the Plateau State, have burnt down the house of the district head of the town, Michael Adanchi.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that over 100 persons were reportedly attacked and killed in 17 villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos areas of the state,on Christmas Eve.

However, a local source told Daily Trust that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The source added that the traditional ruler’s home and administrative office were set on fire by the ladies after some community members were arrested for their suspected roles in the recent massacre in the area.

He said: “The incident began at the police station where they expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community.

“After leaving the police station, they proceeded to the house of the traditional ruler, protesting that he was a sellout. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze.”