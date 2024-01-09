Bobrisky Gives Important Life Advice Following Breast Surgery

Prominent figure and crossdresser, Bobrisky recently offered insightful guidance to people thinking about getting breast augmentations or surgery.

The crossdresser brought attention to something that is sometimes disregarded, the discomfort associated with the procedures.

Bobrisky frankly stated in an Instagram story about the tremendous agony involved in having one’s breasts done, warning potential patients to be prepared for the suffering.

He wrote, “If you are about to get your boobs done pls be ready, it’s so painful, don’t let anyone lie isn’t painful”

