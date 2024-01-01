Congratulations Pour In As Kunle Remi Officially Ties The Knot

Renowned Nigerian Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his lover, Tiwi have formally tied the knot.

This information was disclosed by Kunle Remi on his Instagram page, where he posted pictures of himself and his fiancée, whom he engaged and married in 2023.

He showered his fans with prayers and also admonished those who hope to have the best partner to stay open and be expectant because the new year will bring celebration.

“But first : This is from us to you reading this.

We pray that the divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the Love God has for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching to no end. We ask you to stay calm and open to God’s definition of the best for you.

We know two things: your person is already born, and they reside on earth. Stay open, expectant, and ready because 2024 you will celebrate in double. Amen.

KTTV.”

Bimbo Ademoye, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Alex Ekubo, Falz, Ceec, Pere, Sophia Alakija, and many more celebrities troop to Kunle Remi’s timeline to celebrate with him.

See some reactions…

Duchess Jumie wrote, “Like this was literally the first thing I saw as I came on instagram and on a new year 😍 congratulations.”

Tare commented, “Kunle successfully serves early breakfast to million of girl. Congratulations to you.”

