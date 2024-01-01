Dismissed Soldier, Two Other Suspected Car Thieves Arrested In Kaduna

Operatives attached to Zaria City Divisional Headquarters of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested three suspected car snatchers.

Confirming this in a statement on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said the arrest was made on December 23, 2023, at Agoro-Tudun Wada Zaria.

According to him, one of the suspects, a 28-year-old from Hayin Baki Birnin Gwari Kaduna State, was caught in possession of a stolen red Toyota Corolla with number plate Kano GWL 188 TT.

The police spokesperson said, “Operatives of Sabon Gari Zaria Division on the same date, at about 1830 hours, arrested a suspect and recovered from him a grey-coloured Toyota Corolla LE 2003 model.

“The said the suspect confessed to having stolen the vehicle in Kaduna town and brought it to Zaria to dispose it off.”

He added that the suspect was a dismissed soldier notoriously known for car snatching, theft, and other crimes in Benin, Kaduna, and Zaria.

“Equally on December 27, 2023, our operatives of Sabon Gari Zaria Division arrested another suspect of Graceland Zaria in possession of a stolen white Toyota Hilux pickup van with registration number Jigawa GML 40 AG,” Hassan said.

The suspect claimed to have bought the van from one Ibrahim with an unknown surname.

Hassan added, “The bonafide owner of the stolen van, of Aliyu Mohammed Road, NDA Kaduna has since been traced.”

All three cases, according to him, are still under investigation as the suspects’ accomplices were being trailed for a possible arrest, after which “they will all be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.”