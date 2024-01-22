DJ Chicken Apologises After Wizkid’s Fans Got His Two TikTok Accounts Suspended Within Hours For Insulting Him

DJ Chicken, a controversial TikToker, has bowed to pressure and apologised to Grammy Award winner Wizkid after losing his TikTok profile twice.

It all began when DJ Chicken made an insensitive statement that Wizkid would soon join his late mother in the afterlife, sparking a heated internet debate.

Defaming the “Essence” crooner as a lost glory in the music business and accusing him of non-payment, he referred to Wizkid as a “finished artist”.

In a dramatic turn of events, DJ Chicken apologised and begged the singer to pardon him, stressing that it was all done out of love after receiving a lot of criticism, especially from Wizkid FC.

He apologised after losing both his primary TikTok page and the second one he created, both of which were suspended in a matter of hours.

In his words, “Machala, no vex; na love dey there. My fans, you’re ruining my mood, you all will be unfortunate. I am not fighting with Wizkid; can I even dare? We are all in the industry. You are reporting my account. I am your joy giver and I can take away that joy. What’s your own?”

DJ Chicken, who had before ridiculed Wizkid’s song as thrash, ended the apology by playing it.

