Toyin Abraham Devastated As She Visits Victims Of Ibadan Explosion

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress, visited the Ibadan blast victims.

She posted footage on her Instagram page showing the moment she arrived at the scene of the incident.

As she prayed for God to replenish everyone affected by the explosion and cure their wounds, she promised to share more videos.

She added that the encounter left her speechless as she conveyed her love for them.

She captioned the video,

“I went to see @dexterityplus01 and her family and few others who were affected by the Bodija blast. I will be posting more videos from the scene. To everyone affected May God replenish the loss and heal your wounds, I’m short of words. @dexterityplus01, I’m deeply sorry once again dear.”

