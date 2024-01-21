Tonto Dikeh Writes To Her Fellow Singles Amid Moses Bliss And Kunle Remi’s Nuptial Announcements

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has written a note to her fellow singles after her colleague, Kunle Remi got married and gospel singer, Moses Bliss became engaged during the week.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh highlighted the difficulties the Singles Association of Nigeria faced.

She described how she raved about the couples under her duvet while asking her fellow singles how they coped.

The actress went on to say that no one can put pressure on her and urged her association to remain strong because it will take strength to get through the impending Valentine’s Day.

She wrote,

In her words: “Dear single people, It’s been a tough week. Whewwwwwwww: My fellow singles how have you managed/ survived this weekend… As for me na under Duvet I Dey do Awww awww aww, Imaooo nobody can pressure me.”

In the caption, Tonto Dikeh wrote:

“Hugs and kisses babies… Stand strong baddies we need strength to survive February 14th Congratulations to @mosesbliss and kunle”

