“Dump NNPP And Join APC” – Ganduje Woos Kano Gov

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state to leave the ruling All Nigeria People’s Party and join the opposition APC.

Speaking on Thursday at an APC stakeholders meeting in the state, Ganduje promised to receive Yusuf wholeheartedly if the Governor decides to dump the NNPP.

He assured that APC would provide an enabling environment for Yusuf and his supporters to enjoy peace and harmony when they join him.

Ganduje said: “We have achieved in wooing some governors to join APC. Very soon some governors will join our party. So, if we can do this at national level, why can’t we do it at state level?

“Our hands are wide open. We are appealing to those who like to join our party. In particular, we are inviting the governor of Kano state to dump his party, NNPP, and join APC.

“We are calling him. We promise to create enabling environment for the governor of Kano State so that we make a solid, a very big followership.

“This is a reflection of our population since we are the most populous state in the federation.”