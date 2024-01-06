“Emefiele Is The Worst CBN Governor Ever, I Don’t Pity Him” – Jake Epelle

A political development expert and the CEO/Founder of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has said that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, deserves the treatment he is getting now.

Speaking on the trials of the former apex bank governor, Epelle disclosed that he does not pity him, adding that the ex-CBN chief should face the consequences of his actions.

It was gathered that the CEO of TAF Africa led this out during a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Friday.

READ MORE: Emefiele Breaks Silence On Withdrawing $6.23 Million From CBN Vault

He said: “I think Emefiele deserves exactly what he is getting to be honest with you, because he messed up a lot of financial processes and principles as CBN governor.”

“I think, for me, he was the worst CBN governor and he should be made to refund everything he has stolen if proven in court because that is always the case, they said, ‘Go to court’. It is appalling. I think the current CBN governor should take note of that.”