“Most Laws Are Broken By Government” – Actor Funky Mallam Slams Sanwo-Olu For Arresting Soldier

Comic Nollywood actor, Saeed Muhammed, popularly known as Funky Mallam, has berated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ordering the arrest of a soldier and three other motorcyclists for violating traffic rules on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Recall that when one of the offenders on Tuesday, claimed to be a soldier, the governor said: “Get in there. Useless boy. You are telling me you are a soldier. Lock him up!!”

Reacting via an Instagram post, Funky Mallam said that Sanwo-Olu would have cautioned the soldier rather than ordering his arrest.

He claimed that the government violates many laws, specifically regarding the use of sirens.

He wrote: “The blunt fact is that the government would have cautioned the soldier and not asked police to arrest him. Most laws are broken by the same government. Using sire in most cases is against the law, but they still flunt it with impunity.

“One way wey danfo drivers dey plight like their father road . The governor would have reported the soldier to his superior to penalize him… These soldiers are pained because baba disgrace the guy by asking police to arrest him.”