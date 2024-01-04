Falana Vows To Prosecute Soldier For Violating Traffic Law In Lagos

Popular Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has vowed to ensure that the soldier who was arrested by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over road traffic offence is prosecuted.

Recall that the Governor, on Tuesday, was spotted in a viral video, ordering security men to arrest some Okada riders plying one-way along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the soldier was heard telling the Sanwo-Olu that he is an officer.

Speaking during an interview, on Channels Television, Falana stated that men of the armed forces in the country often see themselves as above the law.

The lawyer, on Wednesday, added that military officers believe that the country is still under the military dictatorship, saying that Nigeria should be a country where there is a rule of law and there must be equality before the law.

He said: “In our country, men of the armed forces believe, as if we’re still under the military dictatorship, that they’re above the law.

“We’re even lucky there was no unfortunate incident. Last year August, some policemen were controlling the traffic around Ojo and because vehicles were stopped, soldiers came from one of the vehicles and pounced on one of the police officers and an inspector was killed in the process.

“Others were injured and detained in the barrack. Even to release the soldiers for investigation was problematic.

“It was the same thing in the case of Wadume, where a captain led soldiers to attack three policemen and killed them who had come to arrest a very dangerous criminal and what happened?

“Soldiers were even charged but a former Attorney-General Malami withdrew the case from the court that the soldiers will try them. These guys have been promoted.

“So, we must run a country where there is rule of law and there must be equality before the law and I’m going to ensure that we get the human rights community to pressurise the Lagos State Government to have that soldier tried.”