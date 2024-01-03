“SuperSport Won’t Broadcast AFCON 2023” – Multichoice Confirms

Popular South Africa media giant, Multichoice, owners of Digital Satellite Television( DStv) have announced that the Africa Cup of Nations tournament will not be broadcast on its sporting channel, SuperSport.

In a statement made available to the public on Wednesday, the company revealed its inability to secure the broadcasting rights for the continent’s football event which set to commence on Saturday.

The statement reads, “SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.”

See document bellow: