Nigerian Art Student Sets New Guinness World Painting Record

Guinness World Records, on Wednesday, announced another success of a Nigerian, identified as Chancellor Ahaghotu for breaking and setting new challenge after painting for 100 hours.

It was gathered that Ahaghotu, a student of the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, surpassed the previous record of 60 hours, set by Roland Palmaerts (Belgium/Canada) in 2013.

Before embarking on the record attempt, Ahaghotu said: “I came to the United States to pursue my dreams and build up my career as a recognized artist.

“Breaking the record will boost my recognition as an artist both in my school and the world at large.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that for this record, the challenger can either work on one large painting or create multiple ones, but the painting must be of a recognizable image.

However, over four days, Ahaghotu worked to produce 106 pieces depicting all manner of subjects, including celebrities, food items, plants, animals, and much more.

Meanwhile, at the 60th hour, when he surpassed the previous record, he painted a broken record player.

He said: “One thing I love about the paintings I created is that they were representing my different moods and how I was feeling when I created them.”

“There was joy and celebration when I completed the 100 hours,” adding that “It was a new experience for me and I’m so glad I completed the 100 hours.

“This record helps me feel a very high level of personal achievement, build up my career as a reputable artist, and pay a service to my school and country.”