Atiku Abubakar Hails Funke Akindele As She Smashes Box Office Record

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed satisfaction in box office smasher Funke Akindele.

The politician congratulated Funke Akindele, who was also a member of their party, on his official Instagram page.

He expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the actress on the remarkable success of her latest production, A Tribe Called Judah.

Atiku Abubakar praised the actress’ extraordinary talent, saying that Funke Akindele’s film is a symbol of cultural pride and the unbreakable spirit of the Nigerian film industry.

He congratulated her for the historic milestone and for setting a new standard of excellence.

He wrote,

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Funke Akindele, @funkejenifaakindele, for the phenomenal success of “A Tribe Called Judah”. This film has not only shattered box office records by becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1 billion naira in domestic theatres, but it also stands as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.

“A Tribe Called Judah” is not just a film; it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema.

As a nation, we are incredibly proud of Funke’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights. Her success is our success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.

Congratulations, Funke, on this historic milestone. You have set a new standard for excellence, and your work inspires us all. -AA”

SEE POST: