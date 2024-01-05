Burna Boy Shows Off His $700k Ferrari 812 GTS, Days After Purchase

Burna Boy, a Nigerian award winning singer and record producer, sparked reactions on social media after showing off his newly acquired $700k Ferrari 812 GTS.

The musician was shown fiddling with the wheels of his recently purchased car in a number of social media images.

This is coming after it was revealed that the singer spent a large sum of money for a Ferrari that was due to be sent to Nigeria.

Burna Boy has now reportedly received his automobile and has joined the list of top Nigerian celebrities who own a Ferrari.

Fans, on the other hand, have taken to the post’s comments sections to express their feelings about the recently purchased Ferrari.

See Some Reactions Below:

@seekerahfinders: “Damnnn odg looking like a billion buck.”

@Dj_Shaba8: “I can see burna boy twin brother dressed like burna.”

@THAT__SCOPER: “The real hottest.”

@Iam_enriched: “Road clear anyhow.”

@Seyi_theVibez: “Shey egede nah plantain ni? Or what?”

Watch video below…