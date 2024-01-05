Yul Edochie Opens His Instagram Comment Section Days After Berating Wife May, Shares Loved-Up Video With Judy Austin

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has maintained his promise to reopen his comment section days after criticising his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The actor had previously told Nigerians that his comment sections would be opened for draggings, citing how his haters and critics are anxious to comment on his page.

He offered to unlock the comment area for them so they could express themselves freely.

Yul Edochie has now opened his comment section on Instagram, where he shared a loved-up video dancing with his wife, Judy Austin.

He captioned the video with, “The comment section is now open”.

As expected, the posts has garnered multiple reactions from netizens.

See reactions below…

SEE VIDEO: