“You Did It Again” – JJC Skillz Applauds Funke Akindele Over Latest Achievement

Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, a filmmaker and music producer, has expressed satisfaction in his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, for breaking the Nigeria box office record.

According to reports, Funke Akindele broke a milestone for the Nigerian film industry by being the first Nollywood film to gross a billion naira in such a short amount of time.

Funke Akindele’s films, A Tribe Called Judah, Battle On Buka Street, and Omo Ghetto The Saga, are now the highest grossing Nollywood films of all time, according to the Wikipedia Nollywood grossing table.

Following this feat, the movie star shared an official gratitude post on Instagram, thanking God, Nigerians, and all of the nations where her film is presently being streamed.

“Thank you LORD!!!Thank you NIGERIA!!Thank you GHANA!!”

JJC Skillz, her ex-husband, congratulated her on her victory in the comments section. He was pleased that her film was once again a box office triumph.

He composed, “Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 you did it again.”

