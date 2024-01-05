Mercy Eke’s Sister Comes To Her Defense, Shares Birth Certificate Following Age Falsification Accusations

Sweery Eke, the sister of Mercy Eke, the winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season 4, has come out to vehemently defend her sibling against allegations of age fabrication.

The issue began when Mercy Eke declared that she was turning 30 during the Bbnaija All-Stars show.

However, an image of the reality star’s foreign passport surfaced online, revealing that she was in her late 30s—exactly 35 years old.

Surprisingly, Sweery Eke, the reality star’s sister, addressed the issue openly on her Instagram page.

She emphasised that people will still be debating her sister’s accomplishments and age in 2050 by releasing a screenshot of Mercy Eke’s birth certificate.

The reality star requested that the matter not be discussed, but Sweery stated that it was time to settle the lingering quarrel, dismissing the unsubstantiated claims as jealousy.

She wrote;

“Even though my sister asked me not to post this, it’s high time we end all this madness. Y’all can hate from your trenches, my sister is clear. The only thing y’all have against her is the level of success. At 30 years, she owns 3 houses, 3 companies, lands, cars, and is living her best life.”

Continuing her speech regarding Mercy’s accomplishments, Sweery Eke emphasised the envy that her sister had garnered for her extraordinary accomplishments at such a young age.

The reality star is scheduled to celebrate her 31st birthday later this year; her birth certificate was made public and shows that she was born in September 1993.

“Y’all got nothing on my sister aside from lies and jealousy. It’s 2024, get busy or you will still be here running mad at my sister’s success and age come 2050,” Sweery Eke added.

See below;