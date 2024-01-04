“Zack Orji Left National Hospital Against Medical Advice” – CMD

The National Hospital in Abuja has debunked viral reports claiming that veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji was transferred to a private facility for further treatment.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the actor fell ill and was admitted to the hospital, few days ago.

However, in a statement signed by the NHA spokesman, Tayo Haastrup, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, disclosed that the Orji, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized and moved to the ENT ward.

READ MORE: Actor Zack Orji Undergoes Brain Surgery

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Hospital Abuja has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Apex hospital referred the Nigerian Actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, the actor, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized by National Hospital Abuja and moved to the ENT ward.

“Later in the day, he was transferred to the orthopedic ward, where our surgeons began preparing him for surgery. However, the relatives of the patient signed a form “Leaving Against Medical Advice” on January 1, 2024.

“This thwarted all preparations for his surgery. Nevertheless, the Management of National Hospital Abuja wishes him a speedy recovery.”