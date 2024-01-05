“Let Thy Will Be Done” – May Edochie Speaks Days After Being Dragged By Estranged Husband, Yul Edochie

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has made her first public statement in the aftermath of her husband’s draggings.

On Thursday, was her son’s first posthumous birthday.

The mother of four, who lost one of her children last year amid her marital crisis, maintained a low profile.

May has since taken to her Instagram page to thank God in a message she posted.

Despite obstacles in life, the mother of three declared that she will never stop praising God.

She wrote,

“Oh Lord, I will never cease to praise you”.

Captioning the post, “Let thy will be done”