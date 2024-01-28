Ex-beauty Queen Declared Wanted By NDLEA For Reportedly Dealing In Illicit Drugs

Miss Aderinoye Queen Christmas, also known as Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, a former beauty queen, has been declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Following credible intelligence that she deals in illicit substances, operatives raided the former Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015–2016 and founder of the Queen Christmas Foundation’s flat in Lekki, Lagos on Wednesday, January 24. It was alleged that she fled from her residence.

According to a statement released by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja,

He said “The suspect also known as Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas has been declared wanted by the Agency after she escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence when NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at Oral estate, Lekki on Wednesday 24th January following credible intelligence she deals in illicit substances.

READ MORE: Simi Pens Adorable Note To Adekunle Gold As He Marks Birthday

“The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation. Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.”