“I Worked With Dubious Team” – TerryG Calls Out His Former Managers, Addresses Show Promoters

Renowned musician, TerryG recently shared an intriguing Instagram post in which he criticised his previous management for allegedly overbooking him.

He further alleged that they refused to refund show promoters for events he couldn’t participate in.

TerryG continued by apologising to the show promoters.

In his post, he wrote;

“TO ALL SHOW PROMOTERS. I WORKED WITH A DUBIOUS TEAM (MANAGERS) WHICH CREATED A FALSE NARRATIVE ABOUT ME THEY ACCEPTED BOOKINGS WITHOUT ME THE BLAME ON ME WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE I AM ONLY BUT HUMAN AND I USE THIS PLATFORM TO APOLOGIZE FOR ALL THAT I’M HAPpy TO CLEAR THIS OUT AS IT HAS BEEN REASONS WHY Y’ALL HAVEN’T BEEN HEARING OR SEEING TERRY G. THANK YOU. TERRY G”.

SEE POST: