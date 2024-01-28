“I Would’ve Loved To Work With Late Comic Actor, Baba Suwe” – Taaooma

Skit maker, Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma, disclosed she would have loved to collaborate with the late comic actor Babatunde Omidina, also known as Baba Suwe, during his lifetime.

In a conversation with Sunday Scoop, she stated,

“Baba Suwe (of blessed memory) was that African celebrity I would have loved to collaborate with. But, when my team reached out to him, he was not feeling well. I loved him so much as a kid. He had the banter and wordplay that syncs with one of my characters.”

On how she navigates the pressures of stardom, she said,

“I do not really notice a significant change, and that may be due to the fact that I am an indoor person, and I always have my space to reflect on the past. That makes it simple for me to deal with the strain.”

When asked if she sometimes felt overwhelmed by expectations from her fans, she replied,

“Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I take a break, go to the movies, eat out, and spend time with my family in order to get over that feeling. As regards criticism online, I am receptive to receiving comments. I take the feedback, sit down with my team, and work on it.”