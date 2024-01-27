Women Suffer In Relationships Because They Don’t Have Money – Tochi

Bbnaija Star, Tochukwu Okechukwu better known as Tochi, disclosed that a woman’s lack of money is the cause of her suffering in a relationship.

Investigating the causes of women’s uneasiness in relationships, the fashion model made the assertion on his Instagram profile.

According to him, a woman who is financially independent won’t experience any difficulties in her relationships.

The BBNaija star went on to suggest that most ladies are likely suffering before they met their spouse.

He wrote:

“if you’re are suffering in a relationship as a babe! is simply because you self don’t have money! because if you have money you wont suffer! even before the relationship you were suffering..”

