“I Don’t Think Anybody Can Remove Me” – Ebonyi Gov Brags After Supreme Court Victory

Barely few days after the Supreme Court’s verdicts, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has revealed that he does not see anybody removing him as the state leader after the people have given him their votes in the last governorship election.

Recall that Nwifuru was one of the governors whom the apex court ruling favoured on Friday.

However, Justice Tijani Abubakar, who read the lead judgment last week, held that the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, of the Peoples Democratic Party, is unmeritorious.

He added that the appellants failed to prove their case before the trial court that the election was marred by non-compliance with relevant laws and that Nwifuru was not a member of the All Progressives Congress, at the time of the election.

Reacting to the verdicts, at the State Executive Council Chamber in the Government House, Centenary City Abakaliki, over the weekend, the Governor said that he has forgiven the governorship candidates of the PDP, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Bernard Odoh, for their attempts to undermine his victory in the election.

He said: “To those who fought against us, especially the unfriendly friends, may they be forgiven.

“Ebonyi people voted me into power and I don’t think anybody can remove me. No matter the conspiracy, we must definitely defeat our enemies.

“I am confident that we have the strength to take up our responsibility to rewrite the story of our dear state.

“No functional industry in Ebonyi State. The only industry in the state is politics and it will not continue to be so.

“By the special grace of God, we will be here for the next seven and half months and when we are bowing out, we will outline what we have achieved.

“You came out and voted for me and some people wanted to truncate my victory but God said.”