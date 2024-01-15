Soso Soberekon Cautions Men Against Flaunting Their Nakedness To Women They’re Not Married To

Well-known music industry executive, Soso Soberekon, has advised men not to expose their bodies in front of ladies they are not engage to.

On his Instagram profile, Soso, who just so happened to survive a terrifying car crash, posted a photo of himself with two women along with some advice for his gender.

He asserted a man to be shameless if he allowed a stranger who isn’t his spouse to see him in knickers.

He wrote: “Only A Shameless Man Would Allow A Lady Who is Not Yet His Wife To See His Nakedness. 🙄😂🤣”

See netizens reactions below:

teejay_zaddy penned: “As a king, not all women deserves to see your nakedness, add value to yourself king”

diamondofficialbiz noted: “He who lives in glass houses shouldn’t throw stone. Soso have throw stone, I guess he has relocated from glass houses. 😂😂😂😂”

deoproducer said: “Then don th!ef baba phone cos no be him post this caption 😂”

kastropee_ wrote: “😢😢😢😢😢😢 my nakedness be like MTN everywhere you go 😢😢😢😢😢”

SEE POST: