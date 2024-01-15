‘I Informed Atiku Before, After Meeting Tinubu’ – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has revealed that he informed his ex-principal before his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Bwala recently met with Tinubu and declared his support to work with the All Progressives Congress administration.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, he said: “I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President.

“After I had seen the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the President and he replied me that, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me’.”

The critic of Tinubu, also said his decision to now support the current administration, does not mean he betrayed Atiku.

“It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say because I said I will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu therefore I betrayed Atiku,” he added.

He described as absurd criticisms trailing his sudden-found support for Tinubu whom he flayed during the 2023 electioneering process.

According to him, the President did not promise him any appointment in his cabinet during the meeting.