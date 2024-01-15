Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father has recounted how he discovered that his late son had a will that was thumb printed rather than signed, which made him believe that foul play was involved in his son’s death.

He described how he arrived home to find his son’s body already been embalmed in an interview with TVC News.

Joseph disclosed, among other things, that what he had seen when he arrived was a lawyer rather than a doctor.

He continued by saying he was surprised to learn that, in contrast to him, who is in his 60s, his 26-year-old son has a will.

Furthermore, according to Mohbad’s father, Mohbad’s thumbprints, not his signature, were on this will.

He questioned the need for a thumb print when he could sign with his signature.

”Would you believe that I met a lawyer and not a doctor inside that compound just for them to arrange whatever they want to arrange I was so shocked when I heard the 26yr old has a Will, me as a father I’m 56yrs and I don’t have anything like that and I’ve never thought of it, 26yr old now have a Will which is a capital No! They collaborate with the Lawyer” he said in part.

See some comments…

being_mrs_babs said; “More concerned about properties than his son’s death”

ruzanabyruzana remarked: “His story has not changed one bit….may God grant him peace”

taurus1725 alleged: “No One thing i know was that Moh was killed, his death wasn’t natural, every one that waswith him 48hrs to his death are all guilty,..why will he thumb print his will when he can sign?”

gyftfrancis said: “You get property, wey you won dey write will?”

pava_turk stated; “Jossy sabi talk sha!!! So he wants all that belongs to his son, then what happens to Liam?”

hameedahadayi commented: “This man is raising alot of valid issues, but emotions no allow us see front. His issues are valid. Why was Mohbad’s will thumbprinted and not signed. Why will a young boy write a will!!!”

freeskin_remedies asked: “Daddy please can you stop wearing garments for your interviews? Na the only problem I get be that. Na una dey make white garment church be like yeye”

SEE POSTS: