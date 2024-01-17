“Ibadan Explosion Traced To Illegal Miners’ Explosives” – Gov Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies confirmed that the explosion in Bodija Area of Ibadan, was caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

It was gathered that the incident affected a section of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly, the residence of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, some buildings at Ologuneru, Apete, New Garage, Bashorun, Akobo, Sango and Eleyele.

However, the Governor, who visited the scene of the explosion last night, said that though further investigations were still ongoing, anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

READ MOREExplosion Rocks Ibadan, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

He said: “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.”

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged, and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

“Earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan.

“Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

“I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.”