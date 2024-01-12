“If A Man Offers Me $500k, I’ll See Him As A Ritualist” – Phyna Spills

Phyna, a reality TV celebrity, has said that there is a certain amount of money that a man will offer her that will cause her to question his intentions.

She stated that she will be sceptical and may even term a man a ritualist if he offers her $500,000 as a gift with no strings attached.

The reality TV star disclosed in a “Spill With Phyna” podcast episode that she would gladly accept such an enticing offer when speaking with her colleague Uriel.

Uriel imagined a scene in which a man urged her to go to Dubai with him for dinner, but she refused until he gave her $500,000. Following that, she accepted.

On the other hand, Phyna was adamant that she would not accept the offer, preferring to consider whether the individual planned to use her for money rituals.

Phyna said; “But me sef e get money wey I go hear I go just call you ritualist immediately, you wan use me. I no it believes say you fit give me that money… E get some kind money you go tell sef I go shout.”

Uriel inferred: Na dinner now, na dinner

But the BBNaija winner responded: ”Even if na handshake I go shout cos I go dey wonder why you wan gimme. ‘You wan kee me, you wan cut my head’ Why you wan gimme this money”.