“I’ll Fight Every Obstacle That Impedes Business Competitiveness In Nigeria” — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed told Nigerians that he will do his best to create a hub for thriving investments and a globally competitive economy.

the President led this out in his New Year broadcast on Monday morning.

Tinubu said: “I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria and I will not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.”

“Over the past seven months of our administration, I have taken some difficult and yet necessary decisions to save our country from fiscal catastrophe.”

“One of those decisions was the removal of fuel subsidy which had become an unsustainable financial burden on our country for more than four decades. Another was the removal of the chokehold of a few people on our foreign exchange system that benefited only the rich and the most powerful among us.

“Without a doubt, these two decisions brought some discomfort to individuals, families and businesses.”