Insecurity: FG Issues Warning Over Ransom Payments To Kidnappers

The Minister of Defence, Muhammadu Badaru, has urged Nigerians to stop the payment of ransom to kidnappers and bandits.

Badaru, on Wednesday, warned that such practices would worsen the situation and encourage the criminals to make demands after kidnapping their victims as it will make criminal activities attractive.

The minister let this out while addressing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council meeting in the State House, Abuja.

Badaru insisted that while government is concerned about the kidnappings, raising ransom through crowdfunding won’t help the situation.

He said: “We all know there’s an existing law against payment of ransom. So, it is very sad for people to go over the internet, radio asking for donations to pay ransom. This will only worsen the situation, it will not help.

“If we stop, over time the kidnapping will not be profitable and they will stop. It is not easy though but that is the law.

“As you are aware, people are saying FCT, FCT, these kidnappings happen around the suburb, around now and locations that are bothering Kaduna and Niger and this is as a result of the current operations going on in the northwest and some parts of north central.

“The bandits are fleeing and they are getting shelters around these areas and the security agencies are working very hard to push them out, block the movement and finish this thing once and for all.