Insecurity: “Nigerians Should Be Allowed To Carry Guns” — Ned Nwoko

As part of efforts to combat insecurity challenges facing the nation, a Peoples Democratic Party’s lawmaker, representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has said that Nigerians should be allowed to own and bear firearms.

Nwoko, while addressing newsmen on Thursday, called for the introduction of a bill that allows civilians to own and carry guns, adding that, he is sponsoring a bill on self-defence and firearms ownership regulation.

The lawmaker stated that the bill was important following the security challenges, particularly the recent Plateau killings, where over 100 villagers were killed in the attack, on Christmas Eve.

Nwoko said: “An amendment bill allowing civilian firearm ownership must be introduced in the Senate.

“My bill on self-defense and firearms ownership regulation, currently listed in the Senate awaiting its first reading, deals with this pressing issue.

“I am pleased that the topic has gained national significance, sparking diverse opinions and discussions that predominantly fall into two camps – one in opposition and the other in support.

“It’s evident that the existing security measures have not been sufficient in safeguarding our communities.

“Allowing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats.”

“However, it is crucial to emphasise that the initiative to permit firearm ownership is accompanied by stringent regulations and comprehensive training.

“This approach ensures that firearms are in the hands of responsible individuals who understand the gravity of such ownership and are equipped to handle these weapons safely.