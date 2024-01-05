‘Take It Back To Your House’ – Bella Shmurda As He Rejects Portrait Gift Showing Him And Mohbad

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, also known as Bella Shmurda, has rejected a picture frame of him and his late friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba-Mohbad.

In a video sighted online, the singer was presented with the frame during a music show, with music enthusiasts shouting in excitement.

However, the ‘Cash App’ crooner announced he would not take the gift home.

He said the fan who brought the frame would also be the person to take it home because he cannot put such a picture in his house.

READ ALSO: “Mohbad’s Spirit Won’t Let Me Rest” – Bella Shmurda Vows To Get Justice

While thanking God for life and praying for his late friend, he said in Yoruba, “You that brought this picture will be the same person to take it back to your house because I can’t put this in my house, but I will give you money.”

This unexpected gesture has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Some Mohbad’s enthusiasts expressed their dissatisfaction, questioning the authenticity of Shmurda’s friendship claim.

On the flip side, others on social media rose to Shmurda’s defence, stating that having the portrait around his house might perpetually stir painful emotions, potentially impacting Shmurda’s mental health.